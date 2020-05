20:40 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Ya'alon opposed to unilateral annexation MK Moshe Ya'alon addressed the Israeli government's plans to apply Israeli sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. Ya'alon said he supported "Rabin's vision of sovereignty" whereby Jewish towns would be linked to Israel in cooperation with the PA and by way of a bilateral agreement but not the type of unilateral annexation envisioned by the current government. ► ◄ Last Briefs