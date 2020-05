20:27 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Minister Yuli Edelstein: We'll invest everything in preparing for 'second wave' Read more Health Minister Yuli Edelstein: 'Even if there's no 2nd wave - the investment won't go down the drain but will improve the health system.' ► ◄ Last Briefs