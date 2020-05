19:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Director General of Min of Education: Cease use of face masks The Director General of the Ministry of Education addressed the Ministry of Health with a request to cease directives for the general use of protective face masks for Israeli citizens in light of the heat wave that has struck the country. ► ◄ Last Briefs