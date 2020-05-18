19:13 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 DM Gantz: Committed to promoting treaties and striving for peace The incoming defense minister, Benny Gantz, addressed Israel's political situation at the ministry exchange ceremony. "As someone who is also active in the political sphere, I am committed to doing everything possible to advance political arrangements and strive for peace, which has always been and remains important for the spirit of Zionism. To that end, we will maintain our [right] to advance the U.S. government's peace program," said Gantz. ► ◄ Last Briefs