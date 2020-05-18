Likud MK to new Min of Justice: Hope you don't obscure Court's doings

MK Shlomo Karai (Likud) responded to a speech of incoming Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn in which Niseenkorn said he would act as a "wall" for Supreme Court justices.

"I certainly hope you won't act on their behalf, hiding their actions from the public eye. Suppose you are referring to 'a wall and a tower.' There already is a wall. No one is capable of standing up to them and they simply disregard any public criticism that comes their way. What is missing is the tower. Good luck with the tower, Avi," said Karai.