18:38
Reported
News BriefsIyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20
Canadian PM congratulates Netanyahu on taking office
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Monday to congratulate Prime Minister Netanyahu on the establishment of the new government.
The two discussed the fight against the coronavirus and agreed to technological cooperation,with emphasis on finding a cure for the virus.
Netanyahu expressed his condolences on behalf of the citizens of Israel following the disasters that have befallen Canada in recent days.
