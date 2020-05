17:22 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Report: Netanyahu requested not to appear in court to open trial According to a Channel 12 report, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has filed a request not to appear in court at the opening of his corruption trial. ► ◄ Last Briefs