17:12
Reported
News BriefsIyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20
Amir Eshel to be appointed Director General of Ministry of Defense
Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz has decided to appoint Gen. Amil Eshel, commander of Israel's Air Force and former Chief of the IDF Planning Directorate as Director General of the Ministry of Defense.
Upon assumption of the new position, Eshel will undergo an orderly introduction into the new role with outgoing Director General, Maj. Gen. (res.) Udi Adam.
