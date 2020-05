17:02 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Nakbacide - the failed genocidal war against the Jews Read more Why don't Kuwaiti Palestinians hold a Nakba for the 400,000 expelled from Kuwait by the Kuwaitis for supporting Saddam Hussein? Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs