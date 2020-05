16:47 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Director General of Ministry of Defense Udi Adam to step down Director General of the Ministry of Defense Gen. (Res) Udi Adam informed Defense Minister Benny Gantz of his plans to retire after four years on the job. ► ◄ Last Briefs