15:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Gantz's first call: To families of captive Israelis Read more New Defense Minister begins term by pledging his committment to securing the return of the Israelis held captive by Hamas in Gaza.