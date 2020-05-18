|
News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20
UTJ did not support sovereignty
The United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party opposed point 11 of the coalition agreement whereby each member of the incoming government is required to support Netanyahu's stance on Israel's intended move to apply sovereignty over Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.
According to reports, the party insisted that the provision for any move on behalf of Israel to apply sovereignty be aligned with US government support.
