Rivlin: The state must work for the good of small businesses

State President Reuben Rivlin and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion today visited the new aid center for business owners damaged during the coronavirus period in Jerusalem at the station complex. They sat down to talk with Jerusalem business owners and then continued to cold coffee from a local coffee shop.

"Restoring the economy, and in the process of saving small businesses, is one of the most pressing tasks on [the new government's] desk. The state must strive for small businesses," the president said.