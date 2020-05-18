Goldin family: We told Gantz that the opportunity cannot be missed

Leah and Simcha Goldin, Hadar Goldin's parents, spoke about their conversation with incoming Defense Minister Benny Gantz. "We were thrilled when the deputy prime minister and incoming defense minister, Bnei Gantz, rang to tell us that he was fully committed to bringing home our son Hadar and Sgt Oron Shaul who are held by Hamas."

"We told Gantz that the opportunity to return the soldiers and civilians should not be missed and the new government should act here and now and fulfill its duty to the families," they wrote on Twitter.