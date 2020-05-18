MK Eitan Ginsburg elected chair of arrangements committee

The Knesset arrangements committee elected MK Eitan Ginsburg (Blue and White) to chair the committee, instead of the outgoing chairman of the committee, MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) who was appointed Minister of Justice last night.

The committee also decided to recommend the members of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to elect MK Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) as the chairman of the temporary committee, instead of the outgoing chairman of the committee, MK Gabi Ashkenazi who was appointed foreign minister.