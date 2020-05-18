Jewish Home vote on agreement with Likud postponed to Wednesday

The Director of the Jewish Home, Nir Orbach, on Monday sent a message to Jewish Home members regarding the approval of the split from Yamina and Rafi Peretz's entry into the government alone.

"It is very important to us that the Jewish Home Center approve the agreement signed with the Likud. We could not organize for approval of the agreement before the government's inauguration.

"We are still under the Ministry of Health's restrictions on gatherings, so it is not possible for all members of the Center to come together for open debate and voting as the Constitution requires.

"Therefore, we answering the request, postponing the vote for this Wednesday, Iyar 26 between 16: 00-20: 00 and adding one voting place in the north and one in the south.

"During the day, or at the latest tomorrow morning, we will issue an updated invitation with the exact address of the voting stations."