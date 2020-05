09:16 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Duma case: Amiram Ben Uliel convicted of murder of Dawabshe family The district court convicted Amiram Ben Uliel of the murder of 3 members of the Dawabshe family. ► ◄ Last Briefs