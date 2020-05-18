|
05:41
Reported
News BriefsIyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20
Erekat: Annexation makes peace impossible
Senior Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) official Saeb Erekat said on Sunday that the Israeli plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria makes achieving peace impossible.
"Annexation means one thing: peace will not be possible between Israelis and Palestinians and cannot be done between Israel and the Arab countries," Erekat said in a press statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
