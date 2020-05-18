Lapid: I will oppose sovereignty

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, chairman of the Yesh Atid party, announced on Sunday that he would vote against the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley due to the fact that it is a unilateral move rather than part of a political agreement.

"I will oppose applying sovereignty because it is a unilateral step. I am not in favor of applying sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and over 13 points in the settlements without any coordination with the Jordanians. That means the peace agreement will be canceled and it is not part of a real political process," Lapid said.