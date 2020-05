05:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Mexico: Number of coronavirus cases rises to 49,219 Mexico’s coronavirus cases rose to 49,219 on Sunday, health authorities said. The country's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 5,177. ► ◄ Last Briefs