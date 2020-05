01:29 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 France records 483 new coronavirus deaths France reported 483 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 28,108. The number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 142,481. ► ◄ Last Briefs