Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Gantz prays at Western Wall Incoming Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz prayed on Sunday evening at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Gantz will officially take up the post of Defense Minister on Monday evening.