Outgoing HM Litzman admits he was overly cautious in response to virus

Outgoing Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) has admitted that he was too cautious and overly fearful in his reaction to the coronavirus epidemic.

Speaking to Reshet Kan Bet, he added that Prime Minister Netanyahu "responded to the fears of Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov," who recently announced his resignation from his position.

Litzman also commented on his future position in the Housing and Construction Ministry, stressing that he would be addressing the needs of all sectors of the population and not just haredim, although he noted that, "There is no shame in me helping the haredi sector."