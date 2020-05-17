Nigeria seizes British plane for defying country's travel ban

Nigerian authorities have seized a British plane for defying a travel ban imposed as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, The Guardian reports.

"This is callous!" Nigeria's Aviation Minister wrote on Twitter. "The craft is impounded, the crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve."

The craft in question is one belonging to Flair Aviation, a small company with just seven planes.

So far, there are 5,621 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria, and 176 people have died.