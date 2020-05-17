Sovereignty Mov't welcomes creation of Ministry of Settlement Affairs

The Sovereignty Movement has offered its congratulations to Ministers Tzipi Hotovely and Tzachi Hanegbi on the establishment of the Ministry of Settlement Affairs, "which will serve as a lever for strengthening the settlement enterprise and the communities in Judea, Samaria and the entire Land of Israel."

"Minister Hotobely, a friend of the Sovereignty Movement, is one of the leaders of the vision of sovereignty in the Knesset and government from its earliest days in the political arena. Minister Hotovely has been marching with us in the complex way of fulfilling the vision of sovereignty over the entire Land of Israel without a Palestinian state in its heart and we are convinced that this will continue in her new role until its actual implementation. Minister Hanegbi who will replace her down the road [when the rotation deal goes into effect] ... will also, please G-d, be a loyal partner in the building of the land and the settlement enterprise."