Volunteers with the Golan Rescue Force of the Israel Police have rescued a 25-year-old man from Kiryat Malachi, who had gone on a hike with friends at Nahal Zavitan and became dehydrated.

The rescue team, including a paramedic, provided first aid to the hiker after helping him out of the river, and a MDA ambulance transported him to Ziv Hospital in Tzefat for treatment.