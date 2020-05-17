|
15:41
Reported
Iyar 23, 5780 , 17/05/20
China testing hundreds of thousands for Covid-19 in Wuhan
China is conducting Covid-19 testing on a massive scale following the detection of a new cluster of infections last week, The Guardian reports.
Yesterday, almost a quarter of a million people were tested in the city of Wuhan, home to 11 million people, where the virus is thought to have originated. Testing is voluntary, and designed to identify asymptomatic carriers - 28 were found. No new cases with symptoms of the virus were reported.
