Former WHO director: 'Virus could burn out naturally'

A former director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested that there may end up being no demand for a vaccine to defeat Covid-19, as the virus could end up "petering out by itself."

The Telegraph quotes Professor Karol Sikora, previously WHO director, who wrote on his social media acount yesterday that, "There is a real chance that the virus will burn out naturally before any vaccine is developed. We are seeing a roughly similar pattern everywhere - I suspect we have more immunity than estimated. We need to keep slowing the virus, but it could be petering out by itself."