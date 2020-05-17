Electric bike rider injured in collision with car in Ashdod

A man in his fifties has sustained moderate injuries after the electric bike he was riding collided with a private car, on Bnei Brit Street, near the corner of Jerusalem Boulevard in Ashdod.

United Hatzalah volunteers Shmulik Pollack and Meir Suissa arrived at the scene, and related: "This was an accident involving a private car and an electric bicycle. We provided first aid to the bicycle rider who sustained moderate injuries. We then transported him to Assuta Hospital [in Ashdod] where he was treated for wounds in his limbs and upper body."