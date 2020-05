15:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5780 , 17/05/20 Iyar 23, 5780 , 17/05/20 Suspected infiltrator shot on Israel-Lebanon border IDF forces open fire on suspected infiltrator crossing into Israel from Lebanon at Har Dov. The suspect was shot and wounded, and evacuated to Rambam hospital in Haifa, where his condition was defined as serious. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs