15:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5780 , 17/05/20 Iyar 23, 5780 , 17/05/20 IDF forces shoot man who crossed Lebanese border into Israel IDF forces have opened fire on a suspect who crossed the Lebanese border into Israel. The intruder was wounded and taken to an Israeli hospital. No injuries were reported among the IDF forces. ► ◄ Last Briefs