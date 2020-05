15:01 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5780 , 17/05/20 Iyar 23, 5780 , 17/05/20 Liberman to Ashkenazi: 'Prime Minister will trump up file against you' Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman today turned from the Knesset plenum to the designated Foreign Minister and warned him of a trumped-up case against him by Prime Minister Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs