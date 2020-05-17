|
News BriefsIyar 23, 5780 , 17/05/20
Bennett: 'Netanyahu prefers weaklings at his side; that's not us'
MK Naftali Bennett (Yamina) spoke at the Knesset plenum and attacked Netanyahu: "Netanyahu prefers weak dwarfs at his side; that's not us.
"We go to the opposition today with heads held high. Many ask us why we didn't come in. Netanyahu without a backbone of values, freeing a thousand terrorists but when we were inside we prevented the release. Netanyahu without a national backbone is heading towards a Palestinian state."
