10:53 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5780 , 17/05/20 Iyar 23, 5780 , 17/05/20 Maj. Gen. (res.) Yitzchak Brik: 'Defense Ministry's Pandora's Box' "We've come to the conclusion that the land army in the next multi-theater war (Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Judea/Samaria) cannot protect the State of Israel either by attack nor by defense."