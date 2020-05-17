New order prohibits fire in open areas throughout country

Fire and Rescue Commissioner Dedi Simhi signed a decree this morning prohibiting fire in open areas throughout the country where there is a danger of fire spread and risk to human life and property.

The decision was made at the end of a situation assessment taking into account the extreme weather in coming days characterized by heavy heat stress, easterly winds, and low humidity that encourages combustion and spread of fires.

Yesterday, the firefighters handled about 300 incidents across the country, half of them open fires.

The order is valid from 09:00 until Friday 16:00, 24 hours a day.