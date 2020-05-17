Gila Gamliel appointed Minister of Environmental Protection

MK Gila Gamliel (Likud), who refused an offer to be appointed Minister of Higher Education, was informed on Saturday night that she will serve as Minister of Environmental Protection.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that "Minister Gamliel very successfully led the 'Digital Israel' initiative, along with many other achievements for the benefit of Israeli citizens in the Ministry of Social Equality. Gila has great experience and I am glad that she will continue to be a partner in the government and in tackling the challenges that lie ahead."