|
05:06
Reported
News BriefsIyar 23, 5780 , 17/05/20
Obama blasts 'folks in charge' over coronavirus handling
Former US President Barack Obama on Saturday criticized “the folks in charge” for their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama said in a commencement address, according to NBC News. “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”
Last Briefs