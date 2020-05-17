|
00:02
Reported
News BriefsIyar 23, 5780 , 17/05/20
Bennett: Main task over coming days is to prepare Gantz for office
"My main task in the coming day is to prepare incoming Defense Minister Benny Gantz for taking over the position in order to help him succeed," outgoing Defense Minister Naftali Bennett wrote.
"As Defense Minister, I carried the heaviest responsibility in existence - the security of the State of Israel. Israel's enemies don't stop for a moment of rest. There is no coalition or opposition when it comes to that."
Last Briefs