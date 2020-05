23:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5780 , 16/05/20 Iyar 22, 5780 , 16/05/20 Arab throw Molotov cocktails at IDF force in Gush Etzion Arabs threw Molotov cocktails at IDF forces in the Al-Aruv camp area in Gush Etzion. Soldiers responded by shooting in the air and implementing crowd dispersal methods. ► ◄ Last Briefs