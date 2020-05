21:03 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5780 , 16/05/20 Iyar 22, 5780 , 16/05/20 Education Ministry: Return to school is voluntary Read more 'Anyone who doesn't want to come to school is not required to,' Education Min. Director-General Shmuel Abuav says. ► ◄ Last Briefs