Iran records 2,102 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours

Iran on Friday reported 2,102 new cases of COVID-19 over 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 116,635, reported the Xinhua news agency.

The country also registered 48 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 6,902, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during his daily update.

