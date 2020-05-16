EU to push Israel to drop sovereignty plan

The EU will make a diplomatic push to try to stop Israel from going ahead with a plan to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Friday.

Borrell said the bloc would use "all our diplomatic capacities" to try to dissuade Israel's incoming government from going ahead with the move, according to the AFP news agency.

