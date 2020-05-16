Tomb of Mordechai and Esther reportedly set on fire

The Tomb of Mordechai and Esther, located in the Iranian city of Hamadan, was reportedly set on fire overnight Thursday.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the National Director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), reported the incident on Twitter on Friday.

