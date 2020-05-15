Trump: We're working with other countries on coronavirus vaccine

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US government was working with other countries to develop a coronavirus vaccine at an accelerated pace while preparing to distribute a vaccine once one is ready.

Speaking at an event in the White House Rose Garden and quoted by Reuters, Trump expressed his hope that a vaccine would be in place before the end of the year and said his administration would mobilize its forces to get a vaccine distributed once one was in place.

