Bennett: We are not bitter or vindictive

Yamina chairman and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday afternoon expressed gratitude for all the messages of support he received following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s decision to keep Yamina out of the coalition.

"Don't be angry with Netanyahu. Don't despair. This is not our way. We are not bitter or vindictive. We are believers. We have confidence. Who knows, perhaps Netanyahu's decision to prevent us from entering the government will increase his motivation to prove to everyone that he will apply sovereignty, that he is making bold reforms in law and economics,” wrote Bennett.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)