21:01 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Teacher contracts COVID-19, students sent into isolation Teacher from Rehovot contracts coronavirus. As a result, 52 students and all the school staff will be in isolation for two weeks.