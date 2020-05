18:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Kindergarten aide in Tel Aviv has Covid-19; children in quarantine A kindergarten aide in a Tel Aviv primary school has been diagnosed with Covid-19. Seven children and the teacher from the aide's class have been placed in home quarantine for six days. ► ◄ Last Briefs