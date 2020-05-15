President Rivlin thanks director generals of government ministries

President Reuven Rivlin thanked director generals of the Heatlh, Finance, and Transport Ministries who are leaving with the swearing-in of the new government scheduled for Sunday.

"Like their counterparts in all government ministries, they solve problems, lead national development and empowerment programs and drive the big machine of the State," Rivlin said. "They do so with great dedication in performing many missions. These days when a new government is coming in, we will certainly be notified of new director generals who will enter these important positions and I think it is appropriate to thank the outgoing director generals at this time for the grueling and exhausting work they have done. I am extending a big thank you from me and all the citizens of Israel," Rivlin concluded.