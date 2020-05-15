State Department spokeswoman throws cold water on annexation

US Secretary of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus during a conference call with Israeli reporters sent a chilly message regarding possible annexation moves in the Jordan Valley, Judea, and Samaria, saying the US believes discussions on annexing parts of these areas "should be held as part of talks between Israelis and Palestinians on the Trump plan."



Ortagus referred to King Abdullah's statements that Israeli annexation would lead to a clash between Jordan and Israel. "The peace agreement between Israel and Jordan is very important to all of us," Ortagus said. "We want Jordan-Israel relations to be strong not only in the security sector but also in civil, political and economic aspects. We heard what the king said and so we think we should return to the Trump plan - and bring all parties back to the negotiating table. We are going to push for that to happen,” Ortagus added.