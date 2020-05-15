Naftali Bennett: 'We are neither bitter nor vindictive, we beleive'

Chairman of the right-wing Yamina party and outgoing Minister and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett expressed thanks for solidarity messages following the decision of Prime Minister Netanyahu to send current right-wing ministers into the opposition.

"Don't be angry with Netanyahu. Don't be discouraged," Bennet said. This is not our way. We are neither bitter nor vindictive. We believe. We are confident. Who knows, perhaps precisely Netanyahu's decision to prevent us from entering the government will increase his motivation for annexation and for making bold reforms in the courts and the economy. Anyway, I assure you that wherever we go we will work for the good of the state. We will build a national, honest, clean and courageous alternative. Raise your heads and smile!"